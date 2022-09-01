LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.

City directors voted this month to allow the property to be rezoned. The owners, Clay Family LLC, requested a rezoning with the intent to sell to a developer called Copart. Copart is an online automobile auction company, and the purpose given in documents was, “to allow the sales and storage of vehicles, machinery and equipment.”

Owner Tracey Clay said she cannot offer a comment at this time.

Brad Moore has been going to the racetrack since he was a small child.

“Early on, at a very early age, probably 2 or 3 years old, I was going to the races with my family,” Moore said.

When Moore got older, his love of the Speedway remained. He attended countless races and even worked on the pit crew.

“I don’t know if Arkansas really understands the impact that race track has had,” Moore said.

Moore said he hopes the owners get a good payout in the deal, but he will still be sad to see the track close.

“It’s a personal loss as well,” Moore said. “Building these relationships and friendships through the years, that’s been the center of all that.”

The Speedway’s website shows the final race of the season will be Oct. 1.