LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock volunteers are grabbing saws and paint brushes to help restore a historic home in the city.

Work began on the Ernest Green house Monday morning. Crews are restoring the original siding and trim.

The building was the home to Ernest Green, one of the Little Rock Nine and the first African American graduate of Central High School.

“It’s a benefit to the house, benefit to the students and also it helps this neighborhood,” Quapaw Quarter Association executive director Patricia Blick said. “This is a great neighborhood, there’s a lot more opportunity for rehabilitation and also for some nice infield.”

Work will continue throughout the week.