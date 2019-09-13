Historic courthouse is getting a facelift

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. — The Historic Courthouse in Lawrence county has been in need of some restoration for the last few years.

County Judge John Thomison says the work has been done in phases with the help of grants from the Arkansas Historic preservation program.

The courthouse was built back in the 60s amd Judge Thomison said the restoration will fix a lot of issues they’ve run into in recent years.

“We’ve fought leaks, we’ve fought other problems with a 50 year old flat roof, and we’re just going to be able to relax and be able to react to other things and not have to worry about our roof. ” said Thomison.

The grant for the final phase of the restoration was more than $200,000.