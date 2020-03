ALEXANDER, Ark. — A historic building is on fire in Alexander.

Fire crews were called to the vacant Alexander Human Development Center just before 9:00 p.m.

Photo Source: Kassidy Bowden

Photo Source: Kassidy Bowden

No injuries have been reported. The structure was vacant.

It was built in 1930, but hadn’t been used since 2011.

Fire departments from Saline and Pulaski County are on scene at this hour. The cause of the fire is unknown.