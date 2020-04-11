Hikers, hunters reminded to stay safe during turkey season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — Spring is a great time to stretch your legs and do some woodland exploration, especially for those people who are experiencing some added cabin fever this year. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission urges hikers and other outdoors enthusiasts to be aware of hunting activities that may be taking place while on public land this spring.

Arkansas’s turkey hunting season opens is April 13-28 in most of the state, with a special youth turkey hunt available April 11-12. Some areas may close earlier than that, while others hold special “permit only” hunts where only permit holders may be on the area. It’s best to avoid areas that are popular with turkey hunting even before the season, as increased foot traffic can cause the birds to leave or not behave normally. Details on hunting seasons and other restrictions on each wildlife management area may be found at https://www.agfc.com/en/hunting/where-hunt.

Even in areas where turkey season is not open, it is still a good idea to follow some practical advice to stay safe. Here are a few things to keep in mind when you head to the woods this spring.