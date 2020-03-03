Highway Commission Chair, businessman Tom Schueck dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Highway Commission Chairman and businessman Tom Schueck has passed away.
According to Arkansas Highways Schueck was appointed by Governor Mike Beebe to serve a 10-year term on the commission.
Schueck has served on numerous commissions and boards such as the Arkansas Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission, Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, and the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission.
Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement today on the passing of Tom Schueck:
“Early this morning, the state of Arkansas lost a true leader in business and public service. Tom Schueck created jobs in Arkansas. He helped build the steel industry in our state. He was devoted to his family. He was a diligent and effective Chairman of the Arkansas State Highway Commission. His blunt talk and his wry sense of humor will be missed.”Governor Asa Hutchinson