Highway Commission Chair, businessman Tom Schueck dies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Highway Commission Chairman and businessman Tom Schueck has passed away.

According to Arkansas Highways Schueck was appointed by Governor Mike Beebe to serve a 10-year term on the commission.

Schueck has served on numerous commissions and boards such as the Arkansas Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission, Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, and the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement today on the passing of Tom Schueck: