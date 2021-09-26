Highland Family and Fun Day back after being canceled in 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A historic community festival is back after missing a year due to COVID-19.

The Highland Family and Fun Day Festival has grown in recent years and has moved from its original 12th Street location to War Memorial Park.

Organizers are happy to see the return of the gathering, which features live music and a lot of great food.

“I can go all the way back to the forties from my grandmother to her mother, our family was born there, it’s now known as Madison Heights but it’s still 12th Street, so we’re still family, we call all of this family,” Steven Philips an organizer of the festival said.

The festival originated in Highland Park, which is now the Madison Heights community in central Little Rock.

Highland Family and Fund Day wrapped up Sunday evening.