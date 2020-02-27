High risk sex offender wanted in Hot Spring County

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s office is warning the public about a ‘Most Wanted’ man.

Donald Len Whybark, 46 is wanted for two counts of First Degree burglary out of Missouri, and possible charges out of Hot Springs County.

Whybark is a Level 3 High Risk Sex Offender for an original charge in California of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a 14-year-old minor.

He is known to abuse drugs and be violent towards law enforcement.

Whybark has family in Malvern, Hot Spring County, Arkadelphia, and Grant County.

If you see him do not approach him, call 911.