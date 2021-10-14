Hendrix Warrior football player hero off the field

CONWAY, Ark. – It’s normally after a game-winning field goal or touchdown when a football player is called a ‘hero’. However, in Tate Hooper’s case, it’s different.

Hooper is a redshirt sophomore defensive back for the Hendrix football team. Unfortunately, after a bad ankle injury before the season, he hasn’t been able to play in 2021 yet.

“It’s definitely hard,” Hooper said. “But, at the end of the day, I know that I’m still alive and have breath in my lungs and there are a lot of things I can be thankful for.”

However, on October 4 he was able to help out a fellow Warrior off the field. While Hooper was writing a five-page paper in the computer lab of the Bailey Library he heard something odd.

“I peek back there and there’s a young lady having a seizure,” Hooper said. “She was shaking real bad.”

A student named David, who was sitting close to the woman, also noticed her having a seizure and helped Hooper as much as he could.

“Me and David helped lay her down on her side,” Hooper added. “We checked her pulse to see if she was still breathing and if her heart was beating. But, she was unconscious. Adrenaline started rushing, I was kind of in shock. I do good in high-pressure situations. A lot of other people were freaking out, but I was able to keep my cool.”

Hooper called 911. It took the ambulance about five minutes to arrive on the scene, however, they nearly took a wrong turn.

“They were going down the wrong street,” Hooper said. “We had to wave them down, it’s over here. They turned into the parking lot, they got out. We showed them where she was in the library. We held open the door for them then we let them handle the situation.”

The woman is alive because of how quickly Hooper acted. Apparently, the action of laying a person who is seizing and checking their pulse all came from when Hooper remembered what he learned in eighth grade.

“I remember learning that in eighth-grade health class,” Hooper said smiling. “I had a coach by the name of coach Haynes. We learned CPR in that class and how to check peoples’ pulse. That’s just what clicked to me.”

Hooper doesn’t know the current status of the woman since they have not been in contact since the incident. However, after it was all over Hooper was thankful to be alive and knows he couldn’t have done it without some help.

“It’s really not going to do you any good if you freak out,” Hooper explained. “Really it was just the will of God that kept me calm. I don’t think I would’ve been able to do it without him.”