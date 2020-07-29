Hendrix beginning fall semester online

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. — Hendrix announced today they will be beginning their fall semester remotely.

This was voted by the Hendrix College Board of Trustees to adjust fall opening plans in order to keep students, and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and it is deeply disappointing to us all,” said Hendrix President Ellis Arnold. “Given the current situation and the primarily residential nature of our community, beginning the semester remotely is the most responsible position we can take in order to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff.”

To see the full release click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories