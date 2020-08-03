Hempstead County man attacked by dogs, deputies investigating

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies responded to a call about a man injured from a dog bite.

Early Friday evening deputies arrived at the 800 block of Highway 73 West.

When they arrived they found a man lying in a ditch on the side of the road who they say appeared to be suffering from multiple dog bites.

Deputies say a witness said that he observed two Pit Bulldogs attacking the man, and by the time the passerby turned around another man was pulling the dogs off the victim.

The victim was identified as Charles Edward Nash, 61, and he was treated by Pafford EMS on scene and airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock for treatment of his injuries.

The Dogs were seized by Hope Animal Control at the request of the deputies and taken to the Hope Animal Shelter.

Deputies say the victim stated he was walking along the Eastbound shoulder of Highway 73 when two Pit Bulldogs came from behind a mobile home and attacked him.

Mr. Nash suffered wounds to his arm’s torso, ear, and other parts of his body.

HCSO deputies have identified the owner of the dogs and the investigation into the matter is continuing.