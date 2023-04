LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans who want to help the communities impacted by the March 31 tornado can drop-off donations in five cities.

To collect items, the team members with Red River Auto Group are making use of their car lots in Heber Springs, Cabot, Jacksonville, Malvern and Wynne.

These locations will serve as both drop-off points for donations and also pickup points for any families in need of assistance.