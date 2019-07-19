Help for military families impacted by natural disasters

SAN ANTONIO (News release) – As military and veteran families impacted by recent natural disasters begin and continue their recovery efforts, Operation Homefront is prepared to provide disaster recovery assistance to families who are in need of home repairs or are otherwise experiencing financial hardship. Thanks to a generous donor, this disaster assistance is available for those impacted by hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, forest fires, flooding or other disasters within the past two years (since July 2017).

Military and veteran families are encouraged to apply online for help through Operation Homefront’s Critical Financial Assistance program. Detailed information on the program and relevant eligibility criteria are available at OperationHomefront.org. Families can also call Operation Homefront directly at 877-264-3968 and a caseworker will assist them in completing a disaster-related application. Requests for disaster relief funding must be submitted through Operation Homefront before September 30, 2019.

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families.

Click here to visit the Operation Homefront website.