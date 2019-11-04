Helena-West Helena police looking for suspect in shooting

Closings
Helena-West Helena, Ark. — The local police are looking for Travoris Avance, 25, who they believe is a suspect involved in the shooting of Jamarius Reese, 20.

Police believe Avance may be in the Central Arkansas area.

On Friday, Oct. 18 Helena police responded to a call about a shooting. They found Reese who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead by the local coroner.

