Heber Springs daycare sign defaced with racial slur

Heber Springs, Ark – Owners of a Heber Springs daycare are angry after their marquee was rearranged to include a racial slur.

Andrew Rodgers said the daycare director over at Incredible Kidz Academy saw the sign when she pulled into work Tuesday morning.

The sign included the N-word.

“I’m not fearful about the racism but I’m not going to sit back and take it either,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers and his wife Sabrina opened the daycare in April 2020 after the previous building owner was getting ready to close.

“My thought was we had children who needed care but there wouldn’t be a center,” Rodgers said.

Since then, the two say they have received numerous racial calls from private numbers, but they say the sign being changed went too far.

“Now it’s gone past us,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said the sign was intended to attack his family as business owners, but it also impacted the children who could have seen it.

“We’re teaching children to love everybody regardless of their color, we’re teaching them that they can be anything they want,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said it all starts with teaching children acceptance.

“There’s some areas in the world that need to get on track,” Rodgers said.

The racial slur has been removed but Rodgers said his business won’t be, vowing to continue to spread love.

The Heber Springs Police Department says the incident is still being investigated.