LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Storms brought heavy rains to central Arkansas Tuesday afternoon, with water over the road slowing traffic around the Little Rock metro just as rush hour started.

Just after 3:30 p.m., crews with the Arkansas Department of Transportation closed the left lane of eastbound Interstate 30 due to high water blocking the roadway just before the river bridge in Little Rock.

Rising water through the area at one point brought a full stop to traffic, pushing it back to the I-630 merge.

A slowdown through the area could be ongoing as rains continue into the evening.

The closure was right in the middle of the area under construction as part of the project building a new bridge over the Arkansas River. There was no word from ARDOT officials if that work was related to the flooding.

