CONWAY, Ark. – Emergency crews in Conway say heavy overnight rains led to a massive tree falling into a home Thursday morning.

City officials said the 600-year-old oak fell into a house on Davis Street around 6:30 a.m.

A crew from the Conway Fire Department was able to rescue the person living in the home, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

City of Conway spokesperson Bobby Kelly said the resident of the home was sitting on the edge of her bed when the tree crashed through her house and bedroom.

Images from the scene show the tree seeming toppled over from the roots, crashing straight through the house and ripping off half of the roof.

According to the Arkansas Storm Team, there were radar estimates of around 4.25 inches of rain since late Wednesday in the Conway area.