Heavy Rain/Severe Weather Possible by Week’s End

Severe Weather Threat Friday afternoon/night

The Storm Prediction Center has outlooked a large part of Arkansas for a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and Friday night. A strong storm system and associated cold front will blast through Arkansas bringing widespread rain, possibly heavy, and strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall totals of 3-5″ are likely along and north/west of I-30/I-40 east of Little Rock. At this point, it appears there is the possibility that a few of the thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. Additionally, as cold air moves into the state, some of the rain could end as a brief wintry mix across parts of northwest and north central Arkansas. Stay weather aware late this week and into early this weekend.

Rainfall Total Forecast Thursday through Saturday

