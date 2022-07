LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is currently a heavy police presence on Interstate 630 Westbound in Little Rock.

Little Rock police and Arkansas State Police are on the scene.

#DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence on I-630 westbound near downtown Little Rock. Law enforcement sources tell me officers are investigating a shooting. #ARNews pic.twitter.com/5GwgkH7C73 — Mitchell McCoy (@MitchellMcCoy) July 4, 2022

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that a police incident started around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

ARDOT officials said the middle, outside and right shoulder lanes are being affected.

This is a developing story.