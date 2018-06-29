Heat Advisory for Most of Arkansas Through Saturday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Temperatures are climbing in the summer heat and most of Arkansas will remain under a Heat Advisory through Saturday evening.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Our meteorologists say very warm and humid conditions will be likely across most of Arkansas.

Temperatures will reach or exceed the mid 90s across much of the state. With high humidity, heat index values will approach or exceed 105.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

WHAT TO KNOW:

NEVER leave a child or pet in a car unattended

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Make sure outdoor pets have shade and water

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

More life-saving information:

Frequently Asked Questions About Extreme Heat