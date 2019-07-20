Heat advisories in Arkansas Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dangerous heat continues across portions of Arkansas Saturday.

The following heat advisories will be in place today:

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis counties.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington counties.

From noon to 8 p.m. in Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp, White and Woodruff counties.

In these areas, heat index values are expected to climb into the 105-110 range this afternoon through early this evening.

High heat index values make it difficult for your body to cool itself off. This could lead to heat stress or heat stroke for anyone engaged in outdoor activities.

Heat safety tips: Drink plenty of fluids…stay in an air-conditioned room…stay out of the sun…and check up on relatives, neighbors and outdoor pets.

Take extra precautions…if you work or spend time outside. When possible…reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.