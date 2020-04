CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – Two central Arkansas brothers, who are both pilots, took to the sky to spread love over central Arkansas.

Jerry Homesly and his brother Marvin Homsley flew over Conway Regional Hospital on Tuesday to honor health care workers.

The brothers call it “Hearts over Conway.” They want to remind everyone to not lose heart during this time.

The Homsleys are also preparing for a larger show in Little Rock. An exact date has not been announced.