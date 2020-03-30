Hearing from those on the front lines of the pandemic

CONWAY, Ark. — Every day thousands of healthcare workers put themselves on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Some are assigned and others have volunteered. The Arkansas Department of Health announced more than 70 health care professionals had tested positive for the virus.

Despite that number nurses like Hannah Ray show up daily to Conway Regional’s COVID unit ready to help those in need. While she is taking extra precautions to ensure she doesn’t catch the virus. But adds that she is proud to be on the front lines of this pandemic.

“I can into this profession because I am a nurse and I am proud to be a nurse. I am going to take care of a patient whether they have a cold or COVID. That’s my calling. That’s my responsibility and that’s what is going to happen,” Ray explained.

During this time Hannah said she is isolating herself from friends and family as a precaution. Her message to the public is to stay home and social distance to not only help prevent the spread but to help protect those front lines, healthcare workers.

Doctors at UAMS in Little Rock echo that same message.

“Do the sort of things that will help prevent the transmission of the virus in our communities and that’s what the public can do to keep our front line health care workers keep them safe,” said Dr. Keyur Vyas an Infectious Disease Specialist for UAMS.

Both hospitals say they have taken multiple steps to protect their employees during this time.