Health Matters: Patient makes full recovery thanks to new CPR system

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Two months ago, we told you about a new CPR system that Baptist Health Hospital became the first to use. For the first time, we are hearing from a woman who got to utilize the new technology shortly after the hospital and MEMS implemented it. We were there as Darlene Skogen of Greenbrier met the man who invented the CPR technology, she says saved her life.

“Without that, you know I wouldn’t have made it,” says Darlene Skogen, suffered heart attack.

There are 3 technologies. The Elegard, Lucas, and Rescue Pod system combined benefits people like Darlen who suffered sudden cardiac arrest. The system raises the head and thorax in order to improve the circulation to the brain, a first with artificial resuscitation.

“I had come to work, I was sweating and complaining about it being hot outside,” says Darlene.

She doesn’t remember much, not even the heart attack. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital while using the technologies.

“Even though the patient is in full cardiac arrest, I mean we are talking about complete heart stop, when this system is used they are waking up and making purposeful motions,” says Wendall Pahls, Baptist Health Medical Director Emergency Services.

Since June, Wendall Pahls says they’ve used the technology on nearly 20 patients. 30 years in the making, the co-inventor, Keith Lurie is learning more about how it’s helping Arkansans.

“You know you spend a lot of time working on the technology, working with companies, working in the research lab and then you see somebody and meet somebody who’s been resusitated it’s just pure joy,” says Keith Lurie, Co-Inventor of CPR System.

Doctors are seeing double, even triple the opportunity for patients to make a full recovery. They believe it will change the way CPR is performed everywhere.

“Well over a hundred patients have been treated and I can tell you that there are multiple stories that are as striking as Darlene,” says Lurie.

Darlene’s story is emotional for her and her family who are greatful for a new device that gave her a second chance.