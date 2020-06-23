Health leaders seeing more patients skipping wellness checks, surgeries due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Beginning June 23, a month-long campaign to push you to prioritize your health in the midst of the pandemic.

Six major central Arkansas hospitals are coming together along with Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and 50 for the Future.

Health leaders say they’re seeing more patients skip wellness checks or surgeries by putting off their own health because of the coronavirus.

It’s become so significant they want to spread the word that doctor’s offices and hospitals are safer than ever and that they are all taking precautions to keep you safe.

“Healthcare in Arkansas is a small community, we’re all going to depend on each other in this unprecedented time. Right now we’re seeing a little more of a surge in Northwest Arkansas so there may be some opportunity in exchange to help one another across the state and of course locally here in the community,” said Chad Aduddell the CEO of CHI St. Vincent.

They will host ‘Lunch and Learns’ on Facebook every Wednesday in July for people to ask questions.