Head of Arkansas Public Health Lab turns 90

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday to Dr. Glen Baker, head of the Arkansas Public Health lab.

Dr. Baker graduated from the College of Medicine in 1959 and trained in pathology at UAMS and the University of Missouri. He practiced in Jonesboro, Ark., until 1974, when he moved to Little Rock.

Dr. Baker served as acting chair in the Department of Pathology in 1977 and chaired the department from 1978 to 1981. His reputation as an outstanding administrator as well as a superb pathologist continued to grow. Among many national roles, he was an accreditation commissioner for the College of American Pathologists.

At UAMS, Dr. Baker served as associate dean for clinical affairs in 1982 to 1987 and as interim dean for the College of Medicine in 1986. He went on to serve as UAMS vice chancellor for managed care and as laboratory director at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Baker retired as a professor emeritus in 2003. He was soon leading the Arkansas Public Health Laboratory in a crucial effort to regain its certification and to achieve a strong reputation for quality. Today, Dr. Baker remains at the helm of the laboratory, ensuring the safety of Arkansas’ drinking water, the veracity of tests performed on newborns and much more.