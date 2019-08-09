Have a “ball” at Paws at the Net

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -Paws at the Net returns to Rebsamen Tennis Center for another year.

This event benefits Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals (CARE.) Paws at the Net is a USTA sanctioned tournament where guests cans participate in competitive matches, while enjoying great food, drinks and some a silent auction.

In case you need more reason to attend, adoptable dogs will also be making an appearance.

Paws at the Net is a free event and open to the public.

The silent auction opens at 5 pm Friday and closes Saturday at 6 pm. CARE is also holding a 50/50 raffle starting Friday. Tickets are $5 each and the winner will receive half of the money raised through the raffle. The drawing will be held Sunday at the close of the tournament.

On Friday during KARK 4 News at 4PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek.

Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her on social media so you never miss a story.