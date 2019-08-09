Have a “ball” at Paws at the Net

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -Paws at the Net returns to Rebsamen Tennis Center for another year.

This event benefits Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals (CARE.) Paws at the Net is a USTA sanctioned tournament where guests cans participate in competitive matches, while enjoying great food, drinks and some a silent auction.

In case you need more reason to attend, adoptable dogs will also be making an appearance.

Paws at the Net is a free event and open to the public.

The silent auction opens at 5 pm Friday and closes Saturday at 6 pm. CARE is also holding a 50/50 raffle starting Friday. Tickets are $5 each and the winner will receive half of the money raised through the raffle. The drawing will be held Sunday at the close of the tournament.

On Friday during KARK 4 News at 4PM, Haylee Brooks gave us a sneak peek.

Watch her attached reports and be sure to follow her on social media so you never miss a story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss