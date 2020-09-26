Haunted Hotel in LR taking COVID-19 precautions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although we are still a few weekend away from Halloween, Friday is opening night for one local haunted attraction in Little Rock.

Things look a little different this year because of the coronavirus.

“We’re trying time take all the precaution we can to not spread the COVID,” Owner of Haunted Hotel Arkansas Mike Bolding said.

It’s the time of year when things get spooky but this year celebrating Halloween has been a little more frightening because of COVID-19.

Bolding with the Haunted Hotel of Arkansas is switching things up this year.

“As you can see the X’s on the ground, they will be 6 feet apart,” Bolding said.

He took us through the changes they’re making, Bolding said they’ll do wipe downs every 30 minutes and they’ll add extra time in-between different groups walking through.

He said they’re following the CDC guidelines posted for Haunted Houses

“We’re doing everything we can do to make it 100 percent safe to walk through our haunt,” Bolding said. “I mean as far as even giving masks to people if they don’t have a mask.”

Bolding took us through the hotel and our Alexis Wainwright could barely handle some of the haunted halls.

Bolding said he hopes people still come this year and support the haunted holiday.

“I’m thankful for God that he’s letting us do this, this year,” Bolding said. “Halloween is our Christmas, this what we do for Christmas money, for our kids and everybody that works here.”

Bolding said he’s been doing this for more than 15 years now. The haunted hotel will be open every weekend from now until October 31st, more details here.