Harvey Weinstein Charged with Sexual Assault of Third Woman

NEW YORK (NBC News) - Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted Monday on three additional charges, including the sexual assault of a third woman, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Weinstein, 66, was charged by a grand jury with one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a "forcible sexual act" against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault — a felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The new charges come in addition to those in a previous indictment of Weinstein. He was previously charged with raping a woman in a hotel in 2013 and forcing another to perform oral sex on him after a meeting in his office in 2004.

Weinstein, the Oscar-winning co-founder of Miramax film studio and The Weinstein Company, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. He has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

The accusations against the once-powerful mogul touched off a global reckoning over sexual harassment and sexual assault that fueled the #MeToo movement.