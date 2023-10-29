LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday rains created a bit of a wash for a portion of Harvest Fest in Hillcrest.

Organizers of the annual festival canceled the dog show and all of Saturday evening’s events, according to a social media post from event organizers.

Many local vendors were able to make the best of the day despite the weather.

“We pivot, we try to make it work if we can, luckily people were out to support,” Crying Weasel Vintage’s Alex Flanders said. “Obviously not as many as what would have been, but it’s been okay.”

Organizers thanked those who came out in spite of the rain and said Harvest Fest in Hillcrest will be back in 2024 with hopes of better weather.