Harps introduces grocery pickup service

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Harps announced that grocery pickup will be available via Instacart at select locations throughout their four-state service area.

Harps will be rolling out over the service in the coming months. With this news, customers can order their favorite groceries and everyday essentials online at shop.harpsfood.com, select a time and store location for pickup, and have their groceries delivered right to their car.

“We are excited to expand into both delivery and click and collect services,” said Harps Vice President of Marketing, David Ganoung. “We strive to continue to meet the needs of our valued customers by offering the convenience of both delivery and click and collect services.”

“Our expanded partnership with Harps Food gives customers one more time saving option when shopping for groceries and household essentials,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President of Retail at Instacart. “We know that customers want choice and we’re excited to offer both pickup and delivery options to Harps Food’s loyal customers.”

To take advantage of Harps grocery pickup service, customers can shop online at shop.harpsfood.com or on the Instacart mobile app and select the pickup option.

From there, customers select their city and store and can begin adding Harps products to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart shopper will pick and pack the order to be picked up within the customer’s designated time frame-in as fast as one hour, or for convenient scheduling, up to five days in advance.

After check out, customers will receive a text message instructing them where to park at the store. When a customer arrives at the store for pickup, a Harps associate will deliver the customer’s order to their car.