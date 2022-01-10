Harold Gwatney, founder of Gwatney Chevrolet, dies Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Harold L. Gwatney, founder of Gwatney Chevrolet, died Friday, according to officials from the company.

According to officials with the company, Harold founded Gwatney Chevrolet in 1957 and was the ultimate mechanic behind what is now known as Gwatney Automotive Companies.

Company officials said family members and employees will continue the business in Jacksonville and around Arkansas in the manner Gwatney would have wanted.

Funeral services will be announced by the family, according to company officials.