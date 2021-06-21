Harlem Globetrotters tour coming to Simmons Bank Arena August 1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Basketball fans in Arkansas will be able to watch the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters this summer.
The re-imagined Spread Game Tour introduces shocking dunks and other entertaining feats of athleticism.
The tour comes to Simmons Bank Area Sunday, August 1 with tickets on sale this Friday morning. For a full list of ticket prices and more details about the event, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.
This event is one of many family-friendly events returning to the arena after several cancellations due to the pandemic. Disney on Ice returns to Simmons Bank Arena on Wednesday.