SEARCY, Ark. – As freshmen and transfer students moved in on campus of Harding University in Searcy Thursday, they were greeted with a huge welcome.

Upper classmen and staff were there to greet the new students, help them move in and make them feel at home.

Vice President of Student Life Zachary Neal said that move-in day is always a huge step into the next phase of life for these students.

“I think the new students, as they interact with our upper classmen, they also see that there’s something special about this place,” Neal said. “It’s more than just an opportunity to learn, it’s an opportunity to grow and develop spiritually, socially, as well as academically.”

Thursday and throughout the weekend will be filled with students moving in and a number of festive events leading up to a worship service on Sunday before classes start on Monday.