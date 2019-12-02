Harding University hosts Christian author and film director, December 3

SEARCY, Ark. — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will be hosting Alex Kendrick Tuesday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick is an American film writer, producer, director, actor, and co-founder of Kendrick Brothers Productions.

Kendrick will be there for the second presentation of it’s 2019-20 Distinguished Lecture Series.

Kendrick and his brother Stephen have produced the Christian films “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof,” “Courageous,” “War Room,” and “Overcomer.”

His lecture is titled “How God Did the Impossible with Faith-based Films.”

The lecture will take place in Benson Auditorium followed by a moderated question and answer period.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information click here –> https://bit.ly/2Y9CdRT