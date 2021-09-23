Harding University dedicating memorial to honor Botham Jean

SEARCY, Ark. – Harding University announced on Thursday that they will be honoring the life of Botham Jean by unveiling a memorial in his honor.

The memorial that bears his image will be in front of the David B. Burks Heritage Building.

A dedication ceremony, which is open to the public, is planned for Jean’s birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m.

Jean was a 2016 alumnus of the University from St. Lucia who was tragically killed Sept. 6, 2018, at his home in Dallas.

During his time at Harding, he was a member of the Good News Singers, a resident assistant, an intern for the Rock House campus ministry and a leader in Sub T-16 men’s social club. He was well known for his charismatic and powerful song leading.

“Botham was a unique and influential leader on our campus,” University President David Burks said. “I loved his smile, the way he led singing in chapel and at church, and his enthusiasm for life. I believe that the memorial will help generations to come remember Botham Jean and his Christlike influence.”

In addition to the monument, two scholarships were established in 2019 and are given annually in memory of Jean.