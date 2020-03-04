Harding students under quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure

SEARCY, Ark. — Multiple Harding University students are under quarantine for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

The students were studying abroad in Italy, but their trip was cut short after the virus started spreading across Europe.

On Feb. 28, HU posted on Facebook the following:

As our HUF* students make preparations to come home, we want to continually keep our community informed on this rapidly changing situation. In order to provide the most up-to-date information, harding.edu/coronavirus will be updated each day or as new developments occur. Please continue to pray for the health of our students and our world.

Our reporter Susan El Khoury is speaking today with one student who is under quarantine until March 14.

*Harding University in Florence