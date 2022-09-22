SEARCY, Ark. – In an early Sept. Facebook post, a Harding professor appeared to “victim blame” Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis jogger who was kidnapped and murdered this month. Since then, he has deleted the post and posted an apology, saying he has learned from the incident.

Ellis Sloan is an Assistant Professor of Business at Harding, according to the university’s website. According to a screenshot sent to KARK, a Sept. 3 Facebook post was related to Fletcher.

“So, a woman goes jogging by herself at 4 am in Memphis (but it could have been anywhere) and she is abducted. Shocker!! I am so, so sorry something bad happened to her, but she put herself in harm’s way for being anywhere at 4 am by herself. Maybe her husband should have been more forceful. People everywhere, please remember this incident as you make decisions in the future. We all pray this ends well,” the post read.

The post has been accused of “victim blaming” by some in the community.

“It’s kind of like she was blamed for being a woman,” said Shantella Davis, who lives in White Co.

For transparency purposes, Davis is a candidate for Arkansas’ legislature.

“As far as being reprimanded, that’s going to be definitely on Harding,” Davis said. “Definitely, an investigation should take place.”

Harding University provided a statement through a spokesperson.

“We find the event that happened in Memphis deeply tragic and express our condolences to family and friends of Eliza Fletcher.

Individual comments or private social media posts from anyone in the University community do not represent the institution.”

For Sloan’s part, he took down the post and apologized on Facebook. According to a screenshot, he offered prayers for Fletcher’s family and suggested his wording was wrong.

Sloan declined an on-camera interview, but he sent a lengthy statement.