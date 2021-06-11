Governor Hutchinson tours flood damage in Southeast Arkansas

DUMAS, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson met with local leaders in Dumas Friday morning to discuss the recent flooding in southeast Arkansas.

Parts of southeast Arkansas saw more than a foot of rain this week.

In Desha County, there were numerous flooding reports.

The Desha County emergency manager said Thursday the wall of an irrigation canal was breached with water from the canal flooding surrounding farmland.

On Thursday, Governor Hutchinson announced he declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding in southeast Arkansas.