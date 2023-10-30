LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Halloween night coming up, kids will be taking to the streets in search of candy.

UAMS physician and Arkansas Poison Center Medical Director Dr. Ari Filip stopped by KARK to talk about child safety for the big night.

Filip discusses what you need to do to keep kids safe and what to look for when inspecting candies from the night’s haul.

Whether it’s swallowing a bit of makeup intended for a costume or if chemicals were ingested from a glow stick, you can call the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.

The service is available 24/7 and is free to use.