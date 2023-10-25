LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Halloween decorations were stolen from many people’s yards in west Little Rock just as the holiday is approaching.

They filed a police report, but now families are having to purchase more for the holiday. Jennifer Anderson was one of the residents who had their decorations stolen.

“It doesn’t look nearly as festive as it did last week,” Anderson said.

As cars pass through Sugar Maple Road, what they used to see was yards full of inflatables, pumpkins, and many Halloween decorations. Now they’re empty yards.

“Saturday morning, we woke up and went to leave our house and realized that all of our inflatable Halloween decorations were gone,” Anderson stated. “The girls were just heartbroken, it felt like the Grinch stole Christmas.”

Anderson said when they got back home from their errands they noticed the inflatables weren’t the only thing taken.

“It wasn’t just the blowups, it was our pumpkins, signs, it was everything decorative for Halloween”.

They were in shock when they found out they weren’t the only ones.

“Whoever came and stole our decorations went shopping down the block,” Anderson said.

The family did end up going to buy more to decorate their home, but they are waiting until the night of Halloween to put them out due to the fear of it happening again.

They also filed a police report with the Little Rock Police Department to try and find out who is responsible.