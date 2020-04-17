Hair-dressers asking the Governor to re-open salons by April 27

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hair-dressers from all over the state are coming together asking for signatures on a petition to have a soft opening of hair salons and barbershops by April 27.

Back on March 23, Governor Hutchinson ordered all salons and barbershops in the state to close until further notice.

Salon officials said they would take all safety precautions only allowing one person per professional at a time, and making sure they wear gloves and masks.

At this time the petition has nearly 20,000 signatures.

Click here to view the petition.