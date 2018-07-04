Gunfire On South University, No Injuries, Two Arrested
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police are investigating a large fight involving gunfire Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot.
Officers responded to gunfire around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in the 4900 block of South University.
Two women say the were approached by a speeding Dodge Charger as they exited a store.
The women went back in the store and heard shote being fired.
Witnesses say multiple cars were involved, including one with children inside.
The fight allegedly carried over from a dispute at an elementary school.
As a result of the investigation, two arrests have been made.
35-year-old Calvin Shavers of North Little Rock is charged with wight counts of committing a terroristic act.
23-year-old Rhakelle Brown of Little Rock faces three counts of second degree battery and one count of third degree battery.
Brown and Shavers are being held without bond.
More Stories
-
At 73 years young, Shebbie Eubanks of Fort Smith carries the label of…
-
Competition continues at the 50th Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle.
-
Along I-49 in Springdale, a stand labeled gluten-free fireworks is…