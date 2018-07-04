Gunfire On South University, No Injuries, Two Arrested Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Police are investigating a large fight involving gunfire Tuesday in a shopping center parking lot.

Officers responded to gunfire around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in the 4900 block of South University.

Two women say the were approached by a speeding Dodge Charger as they exited a store.

The women went back in the store and heard shote being fired.

Witnesses say multiple cars were involved, including one with children inside.

The fight allegedly carried over from a dispute at an elementary school.

As a result of the investigation, two arrests have been made.

35-year-old Calvin Shavers of North Little Rock is charged with wight counts of committing a terroristic act.

23-year-old Rhakelle Brown of Little Rock faces three counts of second degree battery and one count of third degree battery.

Brown and Shavers are being held without bond.