Gun experts reminding to practice gun safety after Little Rock child injured in shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A three-year-old is in critical condition after police believe he accidentally shot himself.

The child was injured Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. and taken here to Arkansas Children’s.

Little Rock police are calling what happened a tragic accident.

The call came in Wednesday night on S. Elm St. Little Rock police said there were three children, ages 1 to 2, in the home at the time of the incident, but they were not involved in the shooting.

According to reports, a three-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound; he was rushed to Arkansas Children’s in critical condition.

We caught up with a local gun expert to get some general insight into gun safety when it comes to young kids.

“One of the most important rules of gun safety is that we don’t have a gun that is loaded unless that gun is in use,” Nathan House of Arkansas Armory in Sherwood said.

But House said if you are going to keep a gun accessible and loaded, keep it in a lockbox.

“There’s different products that are in the market that you can use,” House said. “A RFID chip or you can use a fingerprint in order to give you rapid access to a firearm when you might need it.”

Those types of lockboxes can get pricey, but House said there are other affordable options.

“Even just a $30 or $40 dollar lockbox can be a big help with that and they’re a lot quicker to access than what you would think,” House said.

House said guns are an object of curiosity for little ones.

“And as parents, we have the responsibility to teach them about guns and at an age-appropriate level,” he said. “When they’re little, hey we don’t touch guns. If you find a gun, if you see a gun, stop. Don’t touch it.”

Because after all, House said, the second a firearm goes off, it’s too late to take it back.

Little Rock police said no charges have been filed against the child’s parents or guardians.