Gulf War Memorial in Washington Video

WASHINGTON - Veterans who fought in the Gulf War will soon have a memorial of their own in the nation's capital.

The National Desert Storm War Memorial has a location and a design, and the foundation that worked to get approval for the memorial is now working to raise the funds to build it.

The memorial will be located within sight of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall.

Arkansas U.S. Senator John Boozman was part of the effort to get the project going.

Our Washington Correspondent Drew Petrimoulx has a full report in the attached video.

Click here for more on the National Desert Storm War Memorial and click here for its page on Facebook.