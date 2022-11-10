LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Library System (CALS) is offering a service far more than just checking out a read from their book collection.

CALS Communications Director Tameka Lee stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about the CALS seed library. She said the service is similar to checking out books, but instead a person would check out and return seeds.

Some of the type of seeds displayed were beans, beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, corn and more. According to the CALS’s website, the seed library is accessible at the Sidney S. McMath Library and CALS’s main library.

For more information on the program, visit CALS.org.