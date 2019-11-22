Groups come together to observe National Adoption Day

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- There was a balloon release Thursday ahead of National Adoption Day.

Multiple groups were represented Thursday at the Pulaski County Juvenile Court.

The CALL, Division of Children and Family Services, county officials and many others came together for the event.

According to The CALL, there are about 300 kids statewide that are still looking to be adopted out of foster care.

“We have a number of children of all ages, including teenagers,” says Greg Moore with DHS Division of Children & Family Services. “It’s such a rewarding experience to be able to adopt and add to your family.”

National Adoption Day is Saturday, November 23.