LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday announced findings from his Food Desert Working Group.

The group was commissioned to find ways in bringing quality food to communities without easy access to grocery stores.

The commission says the governor and legislators can make a difference by creating governmental roles specifically toward helping with access.

It was also suggested that offering tax incentives to grocers would help, along with expanding state food benefit programs to bring food to underserved areas.

The commission’s co-chair Kenya Eddings said hours of work have gone into the data they’ve gathered, and the results speak for themselves.

“Many of the comorbidities that affect minorities are associated with access to healthy food,” Eddings said.