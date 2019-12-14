Group pushing to allow Van Buren County Alcohol Sales

FAIRFIELD BAY, Ark. – A group in Van Buren County is coming together to try to make the dry county turn wet.

They say they would like to give alcohol sales a shot.

People in Fairfield Bay say the town is a resort community. However, many say one thing is missing. That’s beer and wine sales.

“It’s now hampering us because they get here and they never heard of a dry county before,” David Byard said.

Doug Landry, the Chamber of Commerce president says so far there is a lot of backing.

“We have support throughout Van Buren County,” Landry said. “All of the money from our alcohol sales comes from outside Van Buren County and they bring it in.

They are drafting up a petition and will need 4,000 signatures. If they get that, it will be on the local ballot in November 2020.

Landry says this push is so recent there isn’t many opposed to it, yet. He says he hopes all people will have a say at the ballot box.

“We’re Americans we’re going to get this petition and everyone can vote for it. This is what we do in America.”

Byard says he doesn’t partake, but he believes there are mixed reasons to have it passed.

“I for one don’t even drink, so we’re promoting safety, sales tax and growth,” Byard said.

If passed, it would allow grocery stores and gas stations to sell beer and wine. It would also allow for two liquor stores in the county.

The group hopes to kick off the petition on January 7th.