Group of churches come together to help communities

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK/FOX16) – A group of churches in Pine Bluff are coming together to do their part to help communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have committed more than 10,000 dollars to what they are calling the “Fresh Five Initiative.”

Working with the Neighbor to Neighbor Food Pantry, they will be providing over 400 free hot meals across the city, and they will be giving away free gas to over 200 people.

In addition, they say they are working on a business outreach plan for small businesses, including barbers and beauticians.